AICC Convenes Crucial Meeting, Discusses Election Preparedness

The important matters that were discussed in details in the crucial meeting are as follows:

1) The shocking revelations of nexus between SEBI and Adani needs to a thorough investigation. The money of small investors in the stock market can’t be jeopardised. Modi Govt must immediately seek the resignation of SEBI chairperson and constitute a JPC in this regard.

2) The pressing issues of unbridled unemployment and uncontrolled inflation and depletion of household savings are our focus. The poor and middle class have been betrayed.