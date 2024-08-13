AICC Convenes Crucial Meeting, Discusses Election Preparedness

The All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) convened a meeting with the party’s General Secretaries, In-charges and Pradesh Congress Committee Presidents on Tuesday.
The meeting was held to discuss the organizational matters and various issues of national importance for election preparedness. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting.
The important matters that were discussed in details in the crucial meeting are as follows:
1) The shocking revelations of nexus between SEBI and Adani needs to a thorough investigation. The money of small investors in the stock market can’t be jeopardised. Modi Govt must immediately seek the resignation of SEBI chairperson and constitute a JPC in this regard.
2) The pressing issues of unbridled unemployment and uncontrolled inflation and depletion of household savings are our focus. The poor and middle class have been betrayed.
3) The attack on the Constitution continues unabated. Caste census is the demand of the people.
4) The Congress party would continue its fight in demanding legal guarantee of MSP for our farmers.
5) The Agnipath Scheme imposed on our patriotic youth must be scrapped.
6) Train derailments have become a norm, as crores of passengers suffer. Climate related disasters and collapsing infrastructure is also a cause of concern.
Some of the prominent leaders who attended the meeting today are Bhupesh Baghel, Ajoy Kumar, Deepak Baij, Uday Bhan, Ajay Maken, Adhiranjan Chaudhary, Deepa Das Munshi, Ajay Rai, Kumari Selja, Govind Singh Dotasara, YS Sharmila, Muniyappa, Sachin Pilot, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, DK Shivkumar, Jittu Patwari, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Rajiv Shukla.