Sonia Gandhi-President Row: Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Attack BJP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defended her mother Sonia Gandhi after a political controversy erupted following the latter’s comments on President Droupadi Murmu’s Parliament address on Friday. Responding to the backlash, Priyanka asserted that the comments were misinterpreted.

Advertisment

The controversy began with a video clip in which Sonia Gandhi, speaking informally with her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, commented on President Murmu's apparent exhaustion following her speech. "The poor lady, the President, was getting very tired by the end... she could hardly speak, poor thing," Sonia Gandhi was heard saying.

BJP leaders swiftly condemned the remark, interpreting it as derogatory, which intensified the tension between the ruling party and the Congress. As the criticism grew, Priyanka Gandhi clarified that there was no malicious intent behind her mother's statement.

Priyanka Gandhi Defends Mother

"My mother is a 78-year-old lady, she has simply said that 'the President read such a long speech and she must have been tired, poor thing'. She fully respects the President of India. I think it is very unfortunate that this kind of thing is twisted by the media. They both are two respected people and older than us. She means no disrespect. BJP should first apologise for pushing into a gorge," Priyanka Gandhi stated.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Sonia Gandhi's remarks on President Murmu and her speech, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "My mother is a 78-year-old lady, she has simply said that 'the President read such a long speech and she must have been tired, poor thing'...she fully respects… pic.twitter.com/xNQTydHUAX — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2025

Gaurav Gogoi Hits Back

Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi also hit out at the BJP for unnecessary criticism on the issue. He wrote on social media, “Smt. Sonia Gandhi's empathy for Hon'ble President Droupadi Murmu ji's health cannot be digested by the men in BJP. Every person in India has respect and empathy for the President.”

“Will the BJP answer for the disrespect shown to President Murmu when she was not invited to the inauguration of the Parliament or the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? I challenge them to answer this question,” added Gogoi.

Rashtrapati Bhavan Issues Statement

In response, Rashtrapati Bhavan issued a formal statement condemning the remarks, calling them "unacceptable" and stating that they "clearly hurt the dignity of the high office." The statement also clarified that President Murmu was not tired during her address and emphasized the significance of speaking for marginalized communities, women, and farmers.

"Rashtrapati Bhavan would like to clarify that nothing could be farther from the truth. The President was not tired at any point. Indeed, she has believed that speaking up for the marginalized communities, for women and farmers, as she was doing during the course of her address, can never be tiring," the statement read.

The President's office further suggested that Congress leaders may not be familiar with Hindi idioms and expressions, leading to a possible misunderstanding. "In any case, such comments are in poor taste, unfortunate, and entirely avoidable," the statement concluded.

BJP Targets Congress

BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strongly condemned the remarks, accusing the Congress of exhibiting a feudal and elitist mindset that disrespects India's first tribal President.

"Both Congress and AAP display arrogance. AAP acts as if they own Delhi, while the Congress family's arrogance was on full display today. Sonia Gandhi's comments were totally inappropriate, calling President Droupadi Murmu 'a poor thing' after saying she looked tired and gave a boring speech. This remark insults not just the President but also every poor and tribal community," Prime Minister Modi remarked.

BJP President JP Nadda described the remarks as "deeply disrespectful" and demanded an unconditional apology. He also criticized the opposition for mocking the empowerment of marginalized communities and women, a transformation led by Prime Minister Modi.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also called for an apology, stating, "Our President, a tribal woman, is not weak. Droupadi Murmu has worked extensively for the country and society in ways they [Congress leaders] cannot even imagine. They should apologise to her."

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan echoed similar sentiments, labeling the remarks as "an unprecedented insult to the President."