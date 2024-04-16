Priyanka Gandhi to Arrive in Jorhat Today, Set to Amplify Campaign with Gaurav Gogoi

Congress stalwart Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is poised to make waves in Assam as she embarks on a visit today to bolster support for party candidate Gaurav Gogoi.
The Congress General Secretary is scheduled to touch down at Jorhat airport at 10:45 PM, Priyanka Gandhi's itinerary includes a direct route from the airport to Titabar, where she is slated to engage in a series of impactful road shows.
Priyanka Gandhi's involvement in the campaign underscores the Congress's concerted efforts to secure victory in Assam. Following her engagements in Titabar, she will depart for Agartala later in the afternoon, marking the culmination of her dynamic outreach in the region.
As the political landscape in Assam intensifies, Priyanka Gandhi's presence promises to inject vigor into the Congress's electoral strategy, amplifying their message and rallying support ahead of the crucial polls.