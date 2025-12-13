Probe Demand Pending: Tezpur University Urges Education Ministry to Act

The Registrar in charge of Tezpur University, Chandan Goswami, has formally urged the Ministry of Education to issue an immediate response regarding the initiation of a time-bound enquiry against Professor Shambhu Nath Singh, amid an ongoing crisis on the university campus.

In an official communication, the Registrar stated that on December 6, 2025, a high-level team from the Ministry of Education, comprising Vineet Joshi, Secretary (Higher Education); Saumya Gupta, Joint Secretary (Higher Education); and Karanjit Singh Ngangbam, Director (Higher Education), visited Tezpur University to assess the prevailing situation.

During the visit, a meeting was held with representatives of the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA), Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees’ Association (TUNTEA), and members of the student community.

At the meeting, stakeholders submitted an urgent demand seeking the initiation of an official, time-bound enquiry against Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh.

According to the Registrar’s letter, one of the recorded minutes of the meeting explicitly mentioned the demand for such an enquiry.

The university authorities were verbally assured by Joint Secretary Saumya Gupta that the Ministry would communicate its decision by Tuesday, December 9, 2025. The Ministry also reportedly provided a written note of assurance to the university stakeholders.

However, the Registrar noted that no formal communication has been received from the Ministry to date, raising concerns amid continued unrest on campus.

Citing the urgency of restoring normalcy at Tezpur University, Goswami requested the Ministry to issue an official response by Saturday, December 13, 2025, clarifying its decision on the assurances given during the December 6 visit.

The letter underscores growing pressure on the Centre to act swiftly as the university administration seeks clarity to address the ongoing situation and prevent further escalation.

