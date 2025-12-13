Tezpur University Fiasco: Nothing From MoE As Promised

The ongoing agitation at Tezpur University, now stretching beyond 85 days, has taken on a sharper edge as students and stakeholders question the role of the Union Ministry of Education (MoE) in addressing the crisis. At the center of the controversy is Vice-Chancellor Shambhunath Singh, whose alleged mismanagement and corruption have sparked widespread dissent across the university community.

Speaking to the press, students raised pointed questions about whether university laws are being selectively applied to protect officials like Singh and whether he enjoys connections with authorities beyond the Chief Minister and the Governor. “It feels as though the system is designed to shield him rather than protect students,” said a student leader, reflecting a sentiment shared widely across campus.

The students also expressed disappointment over the absence of concrete action despite repeated submissions of evidence and reports to the MoE in October, including a visit by Somya Gupta, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education. While Gupta reportedly gave verbal assurances that resolutions would be taken to prevent Singh’s return and initiate a Presidential-level inquiry, students say no formal written communication has followed. “We were given a note promising action by Tuesday. It’s Friday, and still nothing. The silence is deafening,” said another student.

During a recent Board of Management meeting, students claimed they were grilled and pressured to justify accepting resolutions while Singh remains legally the Vice Chancellor-- a position they vehemently oppose. The students also highlighted their support for Professor Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharyya as Acting Vice-Chancellor, a decision made collectively on ethical and procedural grounds under UGC norms. Yet, the MoE’s response has been limited to verbal reassurances, leaving students frustrated and anxious.

Stakeholders have also voiced concern, questioning whether the ministry is genuinely committed to safeguarding students’ academic future or quietly protecting Singh. “The prolonged inaction is unacceptable. Only a transparent, official, and time-bound response can restore trust and stability,” said one faculty member, emphasizing the broader implications for governance at higher education institutions.

What makes this situation particularly sensitive is the perception that the ministry’s delayed response undermines the credibility of regulatory mechanisms meant to uphold accountability in universities. As the agitation enters its third month, the students warn that their protests will continue until a formal inquiry is initiated, resolutions are implemented, and transparency is restored.

The story unfolding at Tezpur University is more than a campus issue, it is emerging as a litmus test of the Ministry of Education’s commitment to accountability, student rights, and institutional integrity in India’s higher education system.

