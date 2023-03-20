‘Probe Moving in Right Direction’ Says SEBA Exam Controller on Paper Leak

Controller of Examinations of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), Nayan Jyoti Sarma left the Crime Investigation Department (CID) headquarters in Guwahati after his interrogation was completed in connection to the HSLC paper leak case.

Speaking to media persons post his interrogation, Nayan Jyoti Sarma said, “The CID investigations regarding the case are moving in the right direction. I am ready to join the investigation whenever the CID summons.”

Along with Nayan Jyoti Sarma, two others employees, a clerk and a security guard who were summoned by the CID have also been released after questioning.

According to sources, during the trio’s interrogation, they were asked various other questions besides the question paper leak incident.

Earlier, Nayan Jyoti Sarma had assured that the results for the HSLC examinations will be declared in May itself.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said, “The HSLC results will be declared in May itself, however, there might be an inevitable delay of 8-10 days.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, the three teachers of Assam’s Lakhimpur who were arrested for their involvement in the HSLC question paper leak case were sent to 10-day custody of the CID.