Proceedings of Assam Assembly Session on April 3 Cancelled

All the proceedings of the Assam Legislative Assembly scheduled on April 3 have been cancelled during a discussion held on Wednesday.

According to sources, the decision for cancellation of all proceedings of the day was taken during a meeting held on Wednesday evening of Assam Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC) due to unavoidable reasons.

The BAC has rescheduled and decided to hold the cancelled session on April 6.

It may be mentioned that the ongoing budget session of Assam Assembly was scheduled to end on 5, however, as the proceedings for cancelled session has been reschedule to April 6, the concluding day of session will be extended.

Meanwhile, the assembly session supposed to be held on April 3 was scheduled to have a question and answer session and to pass the government’s pending bills. Now, it has been postponed to April 6.

During the Assam Assembly session held on Thursday, education minister Ranoj Pegu informed that there were no new proposals in place for non-provincialized education institutes in the state.

Addressing the House during the ongoing budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly today, Ranoj Pegu clarified that there were no plans to amend the laws for provincialization of educational institutes.