Elvis Ali Hazarika Becomes 1st From NE To Swim Across The North Channel

Popular Assamese natator Elvis Ali Hazarika became the first swimmer from Northeast India to cross the North Channel.

By crossing the strait between north-eastern Northern Ireland and south-western Scotland, Hazarika also became the oldest swimmer from India to do so.

The swimmer clocked a time of 14 hours and 38 minutes treading the waters of the North Channel.

In a message, Hazarika said, “I have been waiting for this day since a long time. After a lot of efforts and hours of pushing myself to work harder, every day, I successfully have become the first Assamese to cross the North Channel by swimming it in Relay Northern Ireland to Scotland.”

“We had to go through a lot of challenges. Specially, the huge Jellyfish that were accompanying us all the way! We are the first Asian Relay team to cross the North Channel and I am the first oldest swimmer from India to have crossed the North Channel to clock a time of 14hrs 38mins,” he added.