Prof. Mahanta Becomes First Indian on Cambridge’s SHEAC Panel

In a moment of pride for Indian academia, Prof. Dr. Upasana Mahanta, Dean of Admissions and Outreach at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), has been appointed to the Strategic Higher Education Advisory Council (SHEAC) constituted by Cambridge International. She becomes the first Indian to join this globally prestigious body.

Advertisment

SHEAC comprises senior leaders in admissions and enrollment from some of the world’s most renowned institutions, including the University of Oxford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of Cambridge, University of Toronto, and Monash University. The Council plays a crucial role in shaping global recognition of Cambridge qualifications and aligning them with the ever-evolving higher education landscape.

Prof. Mahanta’s inclusion reflects not only her individual leadership and contribution to global education but also marks a growing recognition of India’s voice in shaping international academic policies and pathways.

Her academic journey began in Assam, where she studied at Joysagar Nimna Buniyadi Abhyison Vidyalaya, Rongpur Girls’ School, Phuleswari School, and Sankar Academy. She later attended Miranda House and Hindu College, followed by postgraduate studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi, and the University of British Columbia, Canada.

Before joining JGU, Prof. Mahanta was a faculty member at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, and has delivered lectures at top universities around the world.

Her appointment is a significant milestone for Indian higher education and a beacon of inspiration for aspiring scholars across the country.

Also Read: Operation Sindoor: Nation’s Pride Celebrated with Grand Tricolor March in Guwahati