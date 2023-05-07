Prominent Singer Rishiraj Sarma Passes Away at GMCH

Veteran singer of Assam Rishiraj Sarma, the son of renowned singer Sudakshina Sarma, passed away on Sunday while undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
Sarma had recently undergone a kidney transplant in Kolkata, but his condition worsened, leading to his untimely demise.
Apart from his successful career in music, Sarma was also a lawyer and had practiced law.
He was well-respected in the music and legal fraternity and his passing has left a void in both fields. Sarma's contributions to the world of music and law will be remembered by many.