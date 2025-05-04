Promising Singer Dies Amid Debt Pressure in Assam

The town of Nazira was left in deep shock on Saturday after the body of local singer Mintu Hazarika was recovered from the Dikhow River, several days after he was reported missing. The incident has raised concerns and suspicion over the circumstances leading to his death.

Advertisment

Hazarika, a resident of Amolapatty in Nazira, had been missing since Tuesday. A pair of sandals believed to belong to him was discovered on the banks of the river, prompting authorities to suspect he may have jumped into the water. Following this, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire & Emergency Services launched a search operation under the direction of the local administration.

After days of extensive efforts, Mintu Hazarika’s body was recovered from the river, confirming fears of a possible suicide. However, family members have alleged that Mintu had been under intense financial strain and was being harassed by recovery agents over unpaid EMIs for a car, e-rickshaw, and scooter. They believe this persistent pressure may have forced him to take the extreme step.

While the Sivasagar police have not ruled out suicide, they have initiated an investigation to determine if there was any abetment involved. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The bereaved family has urged the Nazira Police to conduct a fair and thorough investigation and take strict action against those responsible for allegedly driving Mintu Hazarika to death.

Also Read: Assam: Woman Hacked to Death in Sarupathar, Three Others Injured