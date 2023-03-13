‘Proper Action will be Taken’ Pijush Hazarika on HSLC Paper Leak Incident

Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika on Monday said that the paper leak incident of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination for Science subject is condemnable and proper action will be taken against the culprits involved in it.

On the day when HSLC exam for science subject was supposed to be held, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed at around 11.48 pm on Sunday that the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) has decided to cancel the exam after the question paper allegedly got leaked on social media.

This last moment cancellation of exam has been widely criticized by students and opposition parties as it was the third HSLC exam and since the commencement of the exam, paper leak incidents are being reported in the state which resulted in cancellation.

Pijush Hazarika on science paper leak incident said, “Whosoever has played with the lives of the students to put them in this situation since the commencement of the exam shall bear his sin. Proper action will be taken against them.”

“We are taking the matter with utmost seriousness and proper investigation will be done in connection to it,” he added.