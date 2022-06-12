Prophet Remarks Row: Section 144 Imposed In Assam's Karimganj

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in Karimganj district of Assam until further notice.

The decision comes amid massive protests in some of the parts of the country over the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

During the period, any procession, rally, dharna, distribution of leaflets, banners and posters has been banned under the provision.

Additional district magistrate Rintu Chandra Boro, in an order, said, “In view of the emerging situation on law and order front aftermath the controversial statement by a leader and protests have been seen in many places of the country as reported in various media, there is ample apprehension of breach of public peace and tranquillity, loss of human life and property due to a public gathering in the district.”

The order is passed ex-parte in the interest of public peace and tranquillity and shall remain in force until further order, it stated.

Any violation of the order shall invite legal action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), it further stated.