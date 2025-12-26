Protest in Gogamukh: Highway 22 Blocked Demanding Immediate Repair Work

Locals in Gogamukh, Dhemaji district on Friday staged a road blockade on State Highway 22, near Education Minister and local MLA Dr. Ranoj Pegu’s residence, to demand urgent repairs of the dilapidated road.

The protest was led by the Gogamukh's All Assam Students' Union with the support of nearby residents.

The blocked stretch, connecting Gogamukh to Dhakuakhana, spans approximately 700 meters from the MLA’s residence.

Due to the prolonged closure, vehicular movement on this busy route came to a complete halt, causing significant inconvenience for commuters and transporters.

Residents and student leaders highlighted the poor condition of the road, which has been in disrepair for years. “The road has been neglected for a long time, and multiple small and major accidents have occurred due to its poor condition,” said a local student leader.

Frustrated by the inaction of authorities, the students were forced to take to the streets to draw attention to the issue.

During the protest, demonstrators raised slogans like “Down with Dr. Ranoj Pegu,” “BJP, shame on you,” and criticized the MLA for failing to take any action despite repeated reports and media coverage of the road’s condition.

Following the protest, officials from Dhemaji’s Public Works Department assured the demonstrators that construction work on the highway would commence by January 5.

The students and local residents welcomed the assurance, urging authorities to ensure that the repairs are completed promptly to prevent further inconvenience and accidents.

