Dhemaji Road Accident: Two Killed, Three Critically Injured in NH-515 Crash

A tragic road accident claimed two lives and left three others critically injured on Saturday evening on National Highway 515 at Dipa in Assam’s Dhemaji district.

The accident occurred when a high-speed four-wheeler, travelling towards Sinmen Chapori from the Silapathar side, crashed into the rear of a tractor, triggering a severe collision.

The impact was so intense that two occupants of the vehicle died on the spot.

Three others sustained serious injuries in the accident.

They were rescued by local residents with the help of police personnel and immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition is reported to be critical.

The identities of the deceased and the injured were yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report.