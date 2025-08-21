Protests Across Assam Over Inclusion of Communities into Tirap Tribal Belt

Massive protests have broken out across the state on Thursday after the Assam government recently issued a notification on declaring eight communities, the Ahom, Matak, Moran, Chutia, Gorkha, Koch Rajbongshi, Tea Garden community, and Adivasi, as “protected classes” within the Tirap Tribal Belt and Block areas. Tribal organisations, led by the All Assam Tribal Sangha and several district units, have vehemently opposed the move, accusing the government of deliberately undermining the rights of indigenous tribal populations. In multiple districts, protestors burnt copies of the government order, demanding its immediate withdrawal.

Protestors Set Ablaze Order Copy in Bokakhat

In Golaghat district's Bokakhat, members of the Mising Tribal Sangha staged a fiery demonstration against the state government’s notification. Protestors gathered in front of the Sangha’s office and set ablaze copies of the order, calling it a direct attack on tribal rights within the Tirap belt.

Tribal Sangha Leaders Detained in Chirang

At Kajalgaon’s Bentol Gate in Chirang district, the All Assam Tribal Sangha carried out a protest programme. Police intervened, citing lack of prior permission for the demonstration, and detained the president and secretary of the Chirang district unit. Protestors burnt copies of the August 18 notification, declaring their rejection of the government’s decision.

Majuli: District Headquarters Witnesses Turmoil

Majuli witnessed high-pitched protests in the district headquarters, where members of the Mising community and affiliated organisations, including TMPK and MMK, rallied against the state’s move. The agitators publicly burnt the government order, accusing the authorities of granting “protected class” status to populous and advanced groups at the cost of genuine tribals.

Heightened Tensions Along Assam-Arunachal Border

Tensions continue to run high in the Tirap Tribal Belt and Block area along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Tinsukia district. Tribal bodies in the region have strongly opposed the cabinet’s decision to provide special status and land rights to seven new communities. The Margherita Sub-Divisional Tribal Sangha, backed by around 23 organisations, blocked National Highway 315 and burnt copies of the order in protest. Parallel demonstrations were also held in district headquarters across Assam under the coordination of the Sadou Asom Tribal Sangha.

Protests in Kokrajhar

The All Assam Tribal Sangha’s Kokrajhar District Committee also staged a protest against the Assam

Protestors burnt copies of the order, calling it “anti-tribal” and warning that the move would endanger the rights of the Aboriginal tribes for whom the belt, covering 62 villages and 2,90,400 bighas under Margherita Revenue Circle, was originally constituted.

