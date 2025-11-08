Protests Erupt at Digboi IOC Refinery Over Contract Worker Terminations

Tensions have risen at the Digboi Refinery as contract workers continue to protest against unfair terminations. Led by the Mineral Oil Workers’ Union, workers have voiced strong objections over the dismissal of a female employee by a Guwahati-based contractor, Bhogjara, from the refinery’s medical unit on 17 October.

The termination reportedly followed a verbal dispute between the worker and the contractor’s supervisor. Union leaders highlighted that this is not an isolated case; over the past year, 12 other workers from the refinery’s T-Room unit have also been terminated under similar circumstances.

In addition, the refinery’s vehicle supply contractor, Putul Sharma, has been missing for the past four to five months, forcing drivers to manage daily operations despite several challenges. Drivers have been covering fuel costs from their own pockets, yet the IOC management has shown little attention to worker safety and welfare.

Union representatives have demanded immediate action to ensure job security and proper working conditions for all contract employees at the refinery.

