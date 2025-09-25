Protests Turn Violent Outside Siddharth's Residence

Protests outside Siddharth Sharma’s residence, linked to the ongoing investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death, escalated into violence, leaving more than 15 police personnel, including CID officials, injured. Several shops in the vicinity were damaged, and two CID vehicles were reportedly vandalized.
Some protesters, reportedly Zubeen Garg fans, sustained serious injuries, including head injuries, during clashes with security forces. The situation intensified near A.K. Dev Road, where police, paramilitary forces, and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed to restore order.
Police have urged all citizens to maintain law and order, leave the protest sites, and return home peacefully to prevent further escalation. Despite the violence, a group of protesters continues to gather near Sharma’s residence, and security forces remain on high alert to manage the crowd.
