"Provocations Will Not Go Unanswered": Assam CM on Bangladesh Unrest

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state government is closely monitoring developments across the border following a fresh wave of unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh. Sources have confirmed that Assam has been placed on ‘high alert’ in view of the unfolding situation.

Addressing reporters, Sarma stated that every development along the border was being keenly observed. “We all have seen how the Hindu population is being tortured and burnt alive in Bangladesh. Their leaders repeatedly say that Northeast India needs to be cut off and controlled by Bangladesh,” the Chief Minister remarked.

Sarma highlighted that Assam has historically faced challenges linked to cross-border infiltration and stressed that the current circumstances require heightened vigilance. He said maintaining internal security and safeguarding law and order remain top priorities, especially given Assam’s geographical proximity to Bangladesh.

The Chief Minister also reiterated his condemnation of repeated statements from certain Bangladeshi quarters advocating territorial claims over Northeast India, terming them reckless and unacceptable.

He added that India’s global standing as a nuclear-armed nation and the world’s fourth-largest economy ensures that such provocations will not go unanswered.

The unrest in Bangladesh follows the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent figure in the anti-government protests that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Hadi’s death has triggered widespread violence, with media reports indicating attacks on cultural centres, media houses, and political offices.

With Assam on high alert, the state administration is reportedly monitoring border areas and coordinating with law enforcement agencies to prevent any spillover of violence.

