Public Holiday in Five Assam Constituencies for By-Polls on Nov 13

The Assam Government has declared November 13, 2024 (Wednesday), as a public holiday across five assembly constituencies in view of the upcoming by-polls in the state.
The decision follows directives from the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam to ensure voter participation and smooth conduct of polling. This was announced in a notification passed by the General Administration Department of the Assam Government on Wednesday.
According to the notification, the public holiday will apply across government and non-government offices, panchayati raj institutions, urban local bodies, educational institutions, businesses, commercial establishments, banks, tea gardens, and industries within the assembly constituencies where voting will take place.
The five constituencies of Assam that will go for polls on November 13 are 11-Dholai (SC), 31-Sidli (ST), 32-Bongaigaon, 77-Behali and 88-Samaguri.