EC Reschedules By-Polls in Kerala, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh to Nov 20

In response to requests from national and state political parties, the Election Commission of India has rescheduled the by-polls in 14 assembly constituencies across Kerala, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh from November 13 to November 20.
The decision was made to accommodate "large-scale social, cultural, and religious engagements" on the original date, which risked impacting voter turnout.
The commission received appeals from several prominent parties, including the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), expressing concerns about potential voter absenteeism due to various festivals and community events. An official statement from the Election Commission clarified that rescheduling aims to ensure maximum voter participation.
Key Constituencies and Adjusted Polling Schedule
The affected constituencies include two assembly seats in Kerala, four in Punjab, and nine in Uttar Pradesh. The specific constituencies are:
Kerala: Palakkad
Punjab: Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal, Gidderbaha, Barnala
Uttar Pradesh: Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karnal, Sishamau, Phulpur, Katehari, Majhawan
While the polling date has been pushed to November 20, the counting of votes remains scheduled for November 23.
The Congress highlighted that a substantial portion of the electorate in Kerala’s Palakkad constituency will be participating in Kalpathi Ratholsavam festivities, which span November 13 to 15.
In Punjab, the 555th Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, featuring an 'akhand path' starting November 13, will culminate on November 15.
Meanwhile, the BJP, BSP, and RLD noted that in Uttar Pradesh, many residents undertake travel to celebrate Kartik Purnima, also observed on November 15, often beginning their journeys days in advance.
This rescheduling follows an October 15 announcement by the Election Commission, which had initially set by-polls for 48 assembly constituencies and two parliamentary constituencies across 15 states for November 13, except in two specific constituencies—Nanded in Maharashtra and Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.