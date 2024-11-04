EC Reschedules By-Polls in Kerala, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh to Nov 20

Key Constituencies and Adjusted Polling Schedule

The affected constituencies include two assembly seats in Kerala, four in Punjab, and nine in Uttar Pradesh. The specific constituencies are:

Kerala : Palakkad

Punjab : Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal, Gidderbaha, Barnala

Uttar Pradesh: Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karnal, Sishamau, Phulpur, Katehari, Majhawan

While the polling date has been pushed to November 20, the counting of votes remains scheduled for November 23.