Purbanchal Cement Ltd. Donates ₹20 Lakhs to CM Relief Fund for Assam Flood Victims

Purbanchal Cement Ltd., also known as Surya Gold Cement, has announced a generous contribution of ₹20 lakhs to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support the victims of the recent devastating floods in Assam.
This contribution aims to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation to the affected communities, addressing the urgent needs of those impacted by the floods. With a long-standing commitment to social responsibility, the company’s contribution reflects its dedication to community support and assistance in times of crisis.
Shri Vedant Agarwal, Managing Director of Purbanchal Cement Ltd., expressed his heartfelt concern for the flood victims and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to aiding the community. He stated, “We believe in standing by our community, especially in times of need. The recent floods have caused unprecedented hardship, and we expect that the continuous efforts of the government and public at large will help the communities impacted by floods. We urge the people and the organisations to stand together in this difficult times”
The Assam floods have caused widespread destruction, displacing thousands, and damaging infrastructure across the state. The Chief Minister’s Relief Fund is actively involved in coordinating and distributing aid to ensure timely and effective assistance to those in need. Purbanchal Cement Ltd. encourages other businesses and individuals to come forward and support the relief efforts to help rebuild the lives of the flood-affected communities.