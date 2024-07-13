Purbanchal Cement Ltd. Donates ₹20 Lakhs to CM Relief Fund for Assam Flood Victims

Shri Vedant Agarwal, Managing Director of Purbanchal Cement Ltd., expressed his heartfelt concern for the flood victims and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to aiding the community. He stated, “We believe in standing by our community, especially in times of need. The recent floods have caused unprecedented hardship, and we expect that the continuous efforts of the government and public at large will help the communities impacted by floods. We urge the people and the organisations to stand together in this difficult times”