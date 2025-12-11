Purvottar Seemanta Chetana Mancha Launches Monthly Journal ‘Frontier Insights’

Purvottar Seemanta Chetana Mancha, a registered socio-cultural and non-political organisation established on Ram Navami, April 13, 2008, officially launched its much-awaited monthly journal ‘Frontier Insights’ along with its e-newsletter at the NEDFi House Auditorium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Alongside the launch, a book on Assamese focusing on ‘Pancha Parivartan’ (Five Transformations) was unveiled by Dr Sunil Mohanti, Asom Kshetra Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The event was attended by dignitaries, including Dhruba Mahanta, Press Secretary to the Assam Chief Minister, PVSLN Murty, Chairman of the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi), and Sanjay Aditya Singh, Chairman of the editorial board of Frontier Insights.

Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika, who could not attend due to prior engagements, conveyed a message emphasising that “safeguarding our frontiers is essential for the stability and prosperity of the entire nation.”

He highlighted the vital link between civic awareness and national integrity, praising Seemanta Chetana Mancha Purvottar for its initiative. Hazarika expressed hope that the journal and newsletter would serve as a bridge connecting remote villages with national consciousness.

In his address, Dr Mohanti underscored the ideological foundation of community service and nation-building. He said the book and newsletter resonate with the mission of cultural and national awakening.

Introducing the concepts of ‘Pancha Parivartan’, which focus on social cohesion, family-oriented enlightenment, environmental protection, and civic responsibility, along with Frontier Insights, he emphasised the transition from Byakti Nirman to Rashtra Nirman (Individual development to nation-building).

Mohanti noted that India’s true strength lies in cultural and ideological clarity among its citizens, and initiatives like these cultivate pride, responsibility, and vigilance in safeguarding the nation.

Dhruba Mahanta stressed the importance of delivering accurate information in the digital era. He expressed hope that the publications would serve as a dedicated platform to showcase resilience and developmental progress in border regions, contributing to national integration while countering anti-national narratives.

PVSLN Murty highlighted the link between economic development and border security, noting that a secure border is also an economically strong one.

Sanjay Aditya Singh remarked that ensuring border security is not just the duty of the armed forces but a shared responsibility of empowered citizens.

He described Frontier Insights as a platform to disseminate information, share stories of resilience, and provide strategic insights into India’s border security framework.

Singh emphasised that the initiative aims to strengthen citizen involvement in safeguarding national security and promoting comprehensive development in border areas.

The launch of Frontier Insights and the Pancha Parivartan book marks a significant step in fostering cultural awareness, civic responsibility, and national consciousness, particularly in India’s strategically important border regions.

Also Read: NEDFi Marks 30 Years of Transforming Northeast, Empowering Over 10.5 Lakh Lives