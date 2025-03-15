Rabha Hasong Council Election: Nomination Submission Ends, Political Activity Intensifies

The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council election is scheduled for April 2, and today marks the last day for the submission of nomination papers.

In all 36 council constituencies, the NDA alliance’s Rabha Hasong Joint Forum, the BJP, and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will contest.

The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council election is set to take place on April 2, with today marking the final day for the submission of nomination papers. Political activity has intensified across all parties as candidates rush to file their nominations.

In all 36 council constituencies, the NDA alliance’s Rabha Hasong Joint Forum, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) have fielded candidates. The Rabha Hasong Joint Forum has nominated candidates in 29 constituencies, BJP in six, and AGP in one. The council constituencies are spread across two districts, with 20 in Goalpara and 16 in Kamrup. Meanwhile, the Congress party has announced its participation in all 36 constituencies.

On the last day of nomination submission, 17 candidates of the Rabha Hasong Joint Forum collectively submitted their nomination papers at the Goalpara District Commissioner’s office, while 12 candidates from Kamrup district submitted their papers at their respective Revenue Circle Officer’s offices.

Final Nomination Submissions Witness High Turnout

The final day of nomination submission saw multiple candidates filing their papers in Mirza, with submissions taking place at the office of the Executive Engineer of the Public Works (Housing and National Highway) Department. Candidates from BJP, Congress, and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) formally entered the race.

Notable candidates who submitted their nominations include:

Kamaleshwar Rabha (BJP) from Silputa constituency

Bandana Boro (Congress) from Rani constituency

Umakanta Rabha (Congress) from Chandubi constituency

Samar Rabha (AGP) from Chandubi constituency

BJP candidate Kamaleshwar Rabha was accompanied by Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, Ranjeet Dass, and MLA Hemanga Thakuria, while AGP candidate Samar Rabha was accompanied by Pankaj Lochan Goswami.

Nomination Submission in Goroimari

In a display of strong political engagement, Ramakanta Rabha submitted his nomination papers at the Revenue Circle Officer’s office in Goroimari, South Kamrup, amid a large gathering of supporters. He is contesting for the 32 No. Pantan council constituency as a candidate of the Rabha Hasong Joint Struggle Committee, backed by the BJP. His nomination was submitted to Revenue Circle Officer Nupur Bora.

As election day draws closer, the political climate across all 36 constituencies is intensifying.

Total Voter Count

The total number of registered voters for the upcoming election stands at 4,45,586. This includes 1,26,181 male voters, 2,29,394 female voters, and 11 others, who will ultimately decide the fate of the contesting candidates.

BJP’s Premjali Rabha Wins Unopposed

In a significant development, BJP candidate Premjali Rabha has won unopposed from the Joyramkuchi council constituency, securing a seat in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections without contest.

