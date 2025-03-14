Assam BJP Announces Candidates for 6 Seats in RHAC Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam has announced its candidates list for six constituencies in the upcoming Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections.
The decision was finalized in the State Election Committee meeting, following which the Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia, officially declared the candidates.
The following is the candidates filed by the BJP:
|CONSTITUENCY
|CANDIDATE
|15-Agia
|Suchitra Nath
|2-Kothakuthi (ST)
|Bhairab Kachari
|20-Jayramkuchi (ST) Women
|Premajali Rabha
|22-Bondapara (ST)
|Meghali Rabha
|30-Bamunigaon
|Ajit Rabha
|35-Shilpota (ST)
|Kamaleswar Rabha
The RHAC elections are set for on April 2, with counting scheduled for April 4. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on March 17 at 11 AM, followed by the publication of the list of validly nominated candidates on the same day. The deadline for candidates to withdraw their nominations is set for March 19 by 3 PM, after which the final list of contesting candidates will be published.
Polling will be held on April 2 from 7 AM to 3 PM across 630 designated polling stations. In the event of a re-poll, voting will take place on April 3 within the same timeframe. Counting of votes will commence at 8 AM on April 4, with the final results expected to be declared on the same day.