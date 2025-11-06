Rabha Organisations Stage Protest Demanding Sixth Schedule for RHAC

The Rabha community escalated its long-running campaign for constitutional recognition on Thursday, staging a rally and dharna outside the Boko–Chaygaon Co-District Commissioner’s Office, pressing for the inclusion of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The protest was led jointly by the All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU), All Rabha Women Council (ARWC), and the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee (SSDC). Participants submitted a formal memorandum to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma through the Additional Co-District Commissioner, urging that the long-promised tripartite talks involving the Centre, State, and RHAC leadership be convened within November 2025.

Community leaders pointed out that the Tribal Affairs (Plain) Department had recommended granting constitutional status to RHAC in February 2024, yet implementation has been repeatedly delayed. ARSU President Motilal Rabha, ARWC President Lalita Rabha, and SSDC President Dashanam Rabha expressed frustration over the postponement of the tripartite meeting, which was initially promised for May 2025 and later deferred.

Addressing reporters, Motilal Rabha said the demand for Sixth Schedule recognition has been ongoing since 2003. He warned that if the November deadline is not met, the organisations are prepared to launch a two-month-long, intensified agitation across RHAC areas. Awareness drives have already been underway in villages since October 22.

Leaders emphasized that Sixth Schedule status is critical to safeguard land rights, cultural identity, and the security of the Rabha and other indigenous communities. They also voiced concerns over unregulated migration through a so-called “foreign corridor,” which they believe threatens the community’s survival.

The memorandum submission concluded the protest, with organisers urging the Chief Minister to honour assurances and ensure the constitutional inclusion of RHAC without further delay.