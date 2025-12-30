Racist Slogans, Communal Attacks Expose Governance Failure: SSBC

The Sustha Samaj Bikash Chakra (SSBC), a registered trust of intellectuals and social activists, has strongly condemned the raising of the slogan “Karbi Chinese Go Back” in Karbi Anglong and the recent attacks on Christmas celebrations in Nalbari, calling both incidents a dangerous sign of growing communalism in Assam.

In a statement, SSBC said the incidents have exposed the failure of the state government to protect the rights and dignity of indigenous communities in Karbi Anglong as well as the constitutional rights of citizens in Nalbari.

The organisation accused the ruling BJP of creating an atmosphere where communal hatred and violence are being carried out with political protection and impunity.

Referring to reports from Karbi Anglong, SSBC said the indigenous Karbi population has reportedly been reduced to around 35 per cent of the total population in the district.

The group said this has turned Karbis into a minority in a region that was originally brought under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to ensure their protection, land rights and self-governance.

The organisation also expressed concern over what it described as the weakening of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

It pointed out that the inclusion of non-tribal members, including representatives from the ruling party, goes against the original purpose of tribal self-rule and sets a dangerous precedent.

SSBC further criticised the state government’s response to a 15-day peaceful hunger strike by Karbi leaders, who were demanding protection of village grazing lands from illegal encroachment.

According to the organisation, the government ignored the protest and failed to address the core demands even after holding talks, allowing tensions to escalate.

Raising alarm over what it called a wider pattern across Assam, SSBC alleged that tribal lands and community resources in Sixth Schedule areas are increasingly being opened up for corporate projects in the name of development.

It cited media reports claiming large tracts of land in Dima Hasao have been allotted for cement plants and mining activities, allegedly benefiting major corporate houses.

The organisation warned that such land transfers threaten the future of indigenous communities and damage ecologically sensitive regions. It also alleged that communal tensions, including attacks on Christians in Nalbari by right-wing groups, are being used to divert public attention from corporate land deals.

Calling the situation deeply worrying, SSBC demanded an immediate review of all land allotments in Sixth Schedule areas, strict action against those spreading communal and racist slogans, and swift punishment for those involved in the Nalbari Christmas attacks.

The organisation also demanded the preparation of a fresh and transparent electoral roll in all autonomous council areas to safeguard indigenous rights while recognising long-settled residents, and to prevent what it termed as demographic manipulation.

SSBC warned that continued silence and inaction would further erode trust and threaten social harmony in Assam.

