Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Pushes for Resolution of Nagaland Issue

As Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' reached Nagaland on Tuesday, party leader Rahul Gandhi emphasized the need for resolving the longstanding Naga problem. He noted the absence of effective dialogue, mutual understanding, and concerted efforts towards implementing a solution.
While addressing the media in Chiephobozou, Nagaland, Gandhi expressed concerns about the Prime Minister's approach, stating, "I don't know his mind or his approach, but I do get the sense that the Prime Minister promises things without thinking them through."
The Naga insurgency, one of the oldest in India, involves tribal groups advocating for the state's autonomy, separate constitution, and flag. Despite past attempts by various governments, stability remains elusive. Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Modi, criticizing him for making promises without thorough consideration and asserting that people are disturbed by the credibility of the Prime Minister, especially regarding unfulfilled commitments to the youth.
Referring to the nine-year period with "empty words" and no tangible progress, Gandhi labeled it a "tragedy" and expressed disappointment that the central government has not effectively addressed the issues in Nagaland. He highlighted the lack of clarity regarding the Prime Minister's vision for a solution.
Asserting the Congress party's commitment to resolving the Nagaland problem, Gandhi remarked on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, considering it impactful and successful in transforming the political narrative. He announced a similar yatra from east to west, starting in Manipur due to the ongoing tragedy of ethnic violence.
Gandhi criticized the Prime Minister for not visiting Manipur and addressed the ethnic violence, emphasizing the need for justice. The yatra, according to Gandhi, aims to fight for social, political, and economic justice, with each state-specific leg addressing unique concerns.
The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumed from Kohima, Nagaland, on its third day after completing its path in Manipur. Jairam Ramesh, another Congress leader, shared that a delegation of the Naga HOHO, representing Naga organizations from different states, met with Rahul Gandhi during the yatra. They submitted a memorandum seeking the implementation of the Framework Agreement signed between the Centre and the NSCN-IM in 2015. Naga HOHO, as an apex body, holds decision-making authority for the Naga community.