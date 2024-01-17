Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Pushes for Resolution of Nagaland Issue

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumed from Kohima, Nagaland, on its third day after completing its path in Manipur. Jairam Ramesh, another Congress leader, shared that a delegation of the Naga HOHO, representing Naga organizations from different states, met with Rahul Gandhi during the yatra. They submitted a memorandum seeking the implementation of the Framework Agreement signed between the Centre and the NSCN-IM in 2015. Naga HOHO, as an apex body, holds decision-making authority for the Naga community.