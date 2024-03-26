"Rahul Gandhi's Future is Dark, End of Congress in Assam by 2026": CM Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a stark warning about the future of those who align with Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.
Speaking to reporters in Biswanath on Monday, Sarma stated that voting for the Congress party essentially means supporting Rahul Gandhi, while supporting the BJP signifies endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Sarma emphasized that those who admire PM Modi and believe in India's rise as a global leader will likely vote for the BJP in the upcoming elections. He cautioned supporters of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress to prepare for a challenging road ahead, suggesting that even Rahul Gandhi's future looks uncertain, with even dimmer prospects for his followers.
Sarma said, "Those who hold affection for PM Modi and harbor the belief that India will ascend as Viswaguru will inevitably cast their votes in favor of the BJP in the forthcoming elections."
He emphasized that adherents of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress should brace themselves for a dim trajectory ahead, cautioning, "Even Rahul Gandhi’s future appears dark, and his followers' prospects are even bleaker."
Discussing recent political developments, Sarma highlighted a noticeable decline in the Congress party's influence, noting several defections of its leaders and workers to the BJP. He expressed confidence in his prediction of the Congress party's fading presence in Assam by 2026.