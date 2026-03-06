Assam Congress To Move Ahead Without Raijor Dal in Alliance: Sources

Signs of fresh cracks have emerged within the opposition camp in Assam, with indications that the Congress may move ahead with an alliance without the Raijor Dal.

Sources suggest that the Congress is exploring the possibility of forming an opposition alliance excluding Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal. A press conference by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Gaurav Gogoi is expected later in the day where Opposition leaders will also be present.

However, sources indicate that Raijor Dal has not been invited to the proposed meeting so far.

The development comes amid tensions between the Congress and Raijor Dal following the Congress’s decision to release its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi had earlier criticised the move, calling it “unfortunate” and accusing the Congress of acting unilaterally while alliance discussions were still underway.

While Congress leaders have maintained that efforts to build a broader anti-BJP alliance are continuing, the party has confirmed an understanding with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

Notably, the absence of a formal tie-up between Congress and Raijor Dal could split opposition votes in several constituencies, particularly in Upper Assam and indigenous-majority regions, potentially influencing close contests in the upcoming polls.