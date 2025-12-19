‘Raijor Podulit, Raijor Congress’ Campaign Begins in Assam from Zubeen Kshetra

The Congress has launched a major campaign, Raijor Podulit, Raijor Congress, across Assam, covering five locations under the leadership of Ripun Bora. The journey commenced from Rajiv Bhawan to Haflong, with other party leaders stationed across key districts.

President Gaurav Gogoi will visit Mariani,

Bhupen Bora will oversee Mangaldoi, and

Pradyut Bordoloi will cover the Barak region.

Joining Ripun Bora on the Haflong route are Women’s Pradesh Congress President Mira Borthakur and MLA Nurul Huda, with several other leaders, including Vidya Singh Inglke, joining at Adabat.

The delegation first visited Zubeen Garg’s field before moving to Haflong. The team is scheduled to engage with the public and local organisations at Difu on December 21 and West Karbi Anglong on December 22, gathering feedback and opinions.

Ripun Bora stated that the Congress leadership has divided itself into five groups, each covering 6–7 districts to understand people’s concerns and organisational feedback, which will form the basis for the party’s public manifesto.

On the Chief Minister’s remark about 2036, Bora said, “Did Congress appoint him as the party’s face? Let him focus on his own party; we will take care of ours.”

Regarding the Prime Minister’s visit, Bora remarked that he is like a “touring bird”, present at cultural events like Bihu or Jhumur, but absent during Assam’s disasters, and now attempting to assert control under the slogan “A for Assam.”

On Akhil Gogoi, Bora stated that the party understands his concerns and does not wish to engage in unnecessary conflicts.

Addressing the Vijay Malakar controversy, Bora claimed that Bangladeshis have been found in their households, asserting that the Chief Minister should resign for failing to act, while alleging that the BJP has violated the Assam Accord, unlike Congress.

Regarding the Shaheed Memorial, Bora criticised the BJP for having no clear stance, accusing the party of constructing the memorial while simultaneously allowing foreigners into Assam through legal loopholes.

This outreach marks a strategic effort by the Raijor Congress to connect with voters and local organisations ahead of upcoming political consultations in Assam.

