Rail Network In Dima Hasao Restored, Trains To Run Soon: NFR

The rail network connecting Dima Hasao district in Assam, which was destroyed due to floods and landslides, has now been restored, informed a senior Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official on Tuesday.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sabyasachi De said, “Despite rainfall acting as a barrier in the work process, N F Railway completed restoration of the hill section within the targeted time frame.”

According to him, train services will also resume on the section soon connecting the Barak valley of Assam, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.

“Full fledged rail connectivity will soon resume to and from the southern part of the Northeast, starting with freight services. Railway has put all its efforts in restoring the damaged line and re-starting the train services,” he mentioned in a statement.