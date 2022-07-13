Rail Network In Dima Hasao Restored, Trains To Run Soon: NFR

The rail network connecting Dima Hasao district in Assam, which was destroyed due to floods and landslides, has now been restored, informed a senior Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official on Tuesday.
NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sabyasachi De said, “Despite rainfall acting as a barrier in the work process, N F Railway completed restoration of the hill section within the targeted time frame.”
According to him, train services will also resume on the section soon connecting the Barak valley of Assam, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.
“Full fledged rail connectivity will soon resume to and from the southern part of the Northeast, starting with freight services. Railway has put all its efforts in restoring the damaged line and re-starting the train services,” he mentioned in a statement.
The Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier assured the people of Northeast that the train services in the hill region would resume by July 10.
It may be noted that around 85 kilometers of railway track in the Lumding – Badarpur hill section of the Lumding division had been adversely affected following torrential rains leading to landslides during the second week of May, this year.
An amount of Rs 180 crores had been sanctioned by the railway ministry for the restoration works of railway lines in Dima Hasao.