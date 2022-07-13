15 JE Cases In Assam's Darrang Alone Amid Worrying Surge

The number of cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in the Darrang district of Assam on Tuesday witnessed a steep rise amid a state-wide surge in cases.
As many as 15 cases of JE have been detected so far from the district in Assam, while 10 others are suffering from Acute encephalitis syndrome (AES).
Meanwhile, a person died of the disease in Raha town in the Nagaon district of the state. The deceased person has been identified as Chandrakanta Nath.
According to reports, Nath had contracted the JE virus and was suffering from it for the last few days.
It may be noted that Assam reported 12 new cases of JE on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 98, according to data from the national health mission.