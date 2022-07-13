15 JE Cases In Assam's Darrang Alone Amid Worrying Surge

The number of cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in the Darrang district of Assam on Tuesday witnessed a steep rise amid a state-wide surge in cases.

As many as 15 cases of JE have been detected so far from the district in Assam, while 10 others are suffering from Acute encephalitis syndrome (AES).

Meanwhile, a person died of the disease in Raha town in the Nagaon district of the state. The deceased person has been identified as Chandrakanta Nath.