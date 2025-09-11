Railway Ministry Approves New Train Stoppages In Assam

The Ministry of Railways on Thursday approved new train stoppages in Assam's Goreswar, Gossaigaon Hat, and Chautara stations on an experimental basis. This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through social media platform 'X' today.

The trains that will halt from now on are:

Guwahati–Murkeong Lachit Express (15673/74) – Goreswar

Howrah–Dibrugarh Kamrup Express (15959/60) – Goreswar & Gossaigaon Hat

Kamakhya–Anand Vihar North East Express (12505/06) – Gossaigaon Hat

New Jalpaiguri–Guwahati Vande Bharat Express (22227/28) – Gossaigaon Hat

Alipurduar–Guwahati Sifhung Express (15753/54) – Chautara

It may be mentioned that, on September 9, 2025, CM Sarma had written to the Railway Ministry regarding the persistent demands from the people of Goreswar and Fakiragram for providing stoppages of certain important trains at these stations. Similarly, repeated representations have been made by residents of Gossaigaon and adjoining areas, urging railway authorities to introduce halts for major services at Gossaigaon station.

Community leaders, local stakeholders, and passengers had been raising demands, stressing the social and economic importance of improved rail connectivity. They argued that enhanced train access at Goreswar, Fakiragram Choutara, and Gossaigaon would not only facilitate ease of travel but also contribute significantly to regional development and growth.

These halts will make travel easier for lakhs of people across Lower Assam & Bodoland region, boosting connectivity and local development,” the Assam Chief Minister wrote on ‘X’.

