Railway Ministry Approves New Train Stoppages In Assam

The Ministry of Railways on Thursday approved new train stoppages in Assam's Goreswar, Gossaigaon Hat, and Chautara stations on an experimental basis. This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through social media platform 'X' today.
The trains that will halt from now on are:
Guwahati–Murkeong Lachit Express (15673/74) – Goreswar
Howrah–Dibrugarh Kamrup Express (15959/60) – Goreswar & Gossaigaon Hat
Kamakhya–Anand Vihar North East Express (12505/06) – Gossaigaon Hat
New Jalpaiguri–Guwahati Vande Bharat Express (22227/28) – Gossaigaon Hat
Alipurduar–Guwahati Sifhung Express (15753/54) – Chautara
Grateful to @RailMinIndia for promptly replying to my request of train stoppages and officially approving new train stoppages at Goreswar, Gossaigaon Hat, and Chautara stations on an experimental basis.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 11, 2025
🛤️ Trains that will now halt include
✅ Guwahati–Murkeong Lachit Express… pic.twitter.com/EOj6a6AdiT