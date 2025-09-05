North Central Railway to Equip All Coaches With CCTV Cameras

In a major step to enhance passenger safety, the North Central Railway (NCR) has announced that CCTV cameras will be installed across all passenger coaches in its Prayagraj, Jhansi and Agra divisions.

The surveillance drive will cover 895 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches and 887 Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches, including premium trains such as the Prayagraj Express and Shramshakti Express. Select trains will also be fitted with AI-enabled cameras for advanced monitoring, officials said.

In the first phase, trains including the Prayagraj–Dr Ambedkar Nagar Express, Kalindi Express, Prayagraj–Lalgarh Express, Subedarganj–Dehradun Express, Subedarganj–Meerut City Sangam Express and Subedarganj–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Jammu Mail will be equipped with cameras, ANI reported.

Each AC coach, First, Second, Third, and Chair Car, will get four cameras, while general compartments, SLR coaches, and pantry cars will have six each. The cameras will record clear footage even at speeds above 100 kmph and in low-light conditions. They will be installed at entry points and corridors to ensure full coverage of passenger movement.

Monitoring will be carried out from NCR headquarters and the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) offices in Prayagraj, Agra and Jhansi. Authorities are also considering extending surveillance to locomotive cabins.

“The initiative reflects the railway’s commitment to safer journeys. It will act as a deterrent to unlawful activities while aiding quick investigation and monitoring,” said Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NCR.

Officials added that the project is part of a broader effort to strengthen passenger confidence and security standards. Installation work is expected to begin soon.

