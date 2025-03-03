Railways Penalizes 2,112 Offenders for False Alarm Chain Pulling in NF Railway Zone

The misuse of alarm chains on Indian Railways continues to be a growing concern, disrupting train schedules and causing unnecessary delays. While meant for emergencies, such as medical crises or security threats, many passengers misuse this crucial safety feature for personal convenience, leading to severe consequences.

Recent data from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N. F. Railway paints a worrying picture. Between January and December 2024, as many as 2,105 cases of alarm chain pulling were recorded, resulting in the arrest of 2,112 individuals. The offenders collectively paid over ₹8.37 lakh in fines, highlighting the scale of misuse. In just the past two months, 196 cases were registered, with 204 arrests and fines exceeding ₹90,000. All accused are facing trial under the Railways Act.

One such case was reported on February 27, 2025, when a passenger pulled the alarm chain of the 12424 Rajdhani Express at Diphu station, causing an unnecessary halt of 10 minutes. The offender, identified as Shyam Narayan Bind from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, was traveling from Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn. to Dimapur. As the train departed from Dimapur station, he realized he had missed his stop and, in desperation, yanked the alarm chain to force the train to stop. However, his plan backfired when RPF personnel swiftly detained him. Upon questioning, Bind admitted to the offense, leading to a case being registered against him at the RPF post in Dimapur under Section 141 of the Railways Act.

The N. F. Railway has once again urged passengers to use the alarm chain only in genuine emergencies, as its misuse leads to delays, inconvenience to fellow travelers, and operational losses for the Railways. According to the Railways Act, pulling the alarm chain without a valid reason is a punishable offense, which can lead to arrest, fines, or both.

With authorities cracking down on offenders, Indian Railways hopes that passengers will act responsibly and ensure that this critical safety feature is not exploited for trivial reasons.

