Rain Washes Away Road in Assam's Titabor, Locals Blame Substandard Construction

Residents of Titabor in Assam's Jorhat district have raised serious concerns over alleged irregularities in the ongoing road construction projects in the area.

Advertisment

As per sources, a part of the road under construction has been washed away by rainwater, exposing the poor quality of work.

According to locals, the contractor responsible for the project did not carry out proper earth filling and used substandard materials while constructing the road and adjoining culverts. As a result, sections of the road were eroded during rainfall, and the edges of the road have been severely damaged.

Residents have repeatedly lodged complaints against the contractor, but their concerns appear to have been ignored.

Allegations also point to negligence on the part of the local Public Works Department (PWD) officials and engineers, allowing the contractor to carry out poor-quality work unchecked.

ALSO READ: Potholes Ravage Road in Assam's Bilasipara Just Six Months After Construction