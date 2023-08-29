Rainfall Likely to Lash Assam From Aug 30 to Sept 2; Yellow Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted on Tuesday that Assam will continue to witness rainfall from August 30 to September 2.
The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati has issued yellow alert in some areas of Assam for the upcoming four days stating, “Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Thunderstorm/lightning at isolated places.”
The following are the districts where yellow alert have been issued on the given dates:
Tinsukia
Charaideo
Jorhat
Golaghat
East Karbi Anglong
West Karbi Anglong
Dima Hasao
Cachar
Karimganj
Hailakandi
Cachar
Cachar
Karimganj
Meanwhile, it may be mentioned that as many as five rivers were flowing above the danger levels in Assam as fresh spells of heavy rains lashed several parts of the state and the northeast in the last few days. One person was also killed due to floods in the last 24 hours, as per official bulletin on August 28.
The number of districts and sub-divisions affected due to rising water levels went up to 17 with Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, and Udalguri. The number of revenue circles affected went up to 42.
Meanwhile, the number of villages across Assam that remain affected due to floods stood at 522, as per the flood report. The total number of people affected stood at 1,90,675, while the crop area affected by floods stood at a total of 8086.40 hectares.
According to the report, there are a total of 427 inmates including 85 children and two lactating or pregnant women currently lodged at 47 relief camps in Chirang, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Sonitpur. The most number of relief camps are operating in Sonitpur with 18, while, Dhemaji has 17 relief camps operational, the report added.
The death of one person due to floods in Demow in Assam’s Sivasagar took the death toll to 15, while no one was missing, mentioned the report.