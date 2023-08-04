Situation In Assam's Dhemaji Remains Grim; 10 Families Washed Away In Flood

The flood situation in the Dhemaji district of Assam has become grim after the Siren River broke an embankment in the Simen Chapori village on Thursday.
As a result, 10 families were washed away in the flood water.
It is to be mentioned that Joipur village in Arunachal’s Namsai has also been severely affected by the flash flood.
All the flood-ravaged people were sent to the relief camps by the Jonai administration.
As per data by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as many as 662 people were affected till yesterday.
Further, a total of 115.80 hectares of cropland were affected in Dhemaji and Dibrugarh.
Fortunately, no causality of lives has been reported.