Rajasthan to Install Giant Statue of Lachit Borphukan, Discusses Textbook Inclusion

In a significant announcement, Rajasthan’s Education Minister Madan Dilawar revealed that a grand statue of the legendary Assamese warrior Lachit Borphukan will be installed in Rajasthan. The announcement was made during a Marwari community convention organised jointly by the Marwari Samaj and the Rajasthan Foundation.

The convention also discussed including the heroic tales of Lachit Borphukan in Rajasthan’s school textbooks. The Marwari community and the Rajasthan Foundation had earlier appealed for the recognition of Borphukan’s bravery in educational curricula.

Regarding the proposal, Minister Dilawar assured participants that discussions with the NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) will be held to explore the inclusion of Lachit Borphukan’s legacy in textbooks.

Similarly, the Marwari community has also urged that Assam’s textbooks include the heroic deeds of Maharana Pratap Singh, highlighting a collaborative effort to celebrate regional heroes across educational platforms.

