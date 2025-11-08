Rajesh Bhuyan Condemns Piracy of ‘Roi Roi Binale’

Directore Rajesh Bhuyan, issued a strong statement via a live social media post condemning the piracy of the Assamese movie Roi Roi Binale.

He expressed deep anguish over the incident, highlighting the personal and cultural significance of the film.

“It was a dream of Zubeen and mine for the last 19 years. Everyone involved in this film has given their best to make Zubeen’s dream come true, but the culprit has destroyed all our hard work by pirating it on other platforms,” Bhuyan said.

Addressing those responsible, he asked, “The dream we have been trying to fulfill for the last 19 years, some people have destroyed it. Is this your tribute to Zubeen, is this how you respect him?”

Bhuyan added that efforts to block and report the piracy have been ongoing since the release of the movie. . “Our days have stopped from September 19. We are doing this for Zubeen and for the public,” he said.

He further criticized a section of Assamese viewers for prioritizing South Indian films over local cinema. “Some people of Assam are more interested in South movies rather than trying to bloom Assamese cinema. By pirating it, you are destroying our culture,” he said.

Labeling the perpetrators as thieves, Bhuyan emphasized that Zubeen was never a supporter of such acts. “You have shamed #JusticeForZubeen and Zubeen’s name. What damage has already been done cannot be undone, but in the future, whoever indulges in piracy will face the consequences,” he warned.

He further added, “On your behalf, I say this: thieves of cows are thieves, thieves of cinema are thieves too,” expressing his outrage.

Bhuyan also appealed to the Assamese community to respect their culture and language. “You cannot call yourself Assamese if you don’t respect your culture and language. What you are doing is a shame to Assamese culture and film industry,” he stated.

He concluded his statement with a firm commitment: “I am not requesting anyone to stop pirating — I am demanding it. Everyone is on the back foot because of this."

In his last statement he added, "We will not remain quiet until Zubeen gets justice.”

Also Read: Director Rajesh Bhuyan Mourns Zubeen, Calls Pirates ‘Thieves of Cinema’