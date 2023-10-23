Rajnath Singh Embarks on 2-Day Visit to Assam, Arunachal Today

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh embarked on a two-day visit to the northeastern states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.
During his two-day visit to the northeastern states, Singh will interact with the security personnel deployed in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.
Informing the same, Singh posted on X, “Today, 23rd October, I shall be reaching Tezpur on a 2 day visit to Assam & Arunachal Pradesh. During my visit, I will interact with Armed Forces personnel deployed in the region and also visit forward areas.”
“Looking forward to celebrate Dussehra with the soldiers in Tawang,” he added.
In September, Singh inaugurated Nechiphu Tunnel on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang road in Arunachal Pradesh virtually.
Rajnath Singh inaugurated as many as 90 infrastructure projects to the nation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
All of the projects, constructed by the Border Road Organization (BRO) at a total cost of Rs 2941 crore, span across 10 Border States and union territories in the Northern and North-Eastern regions of India.