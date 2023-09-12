Rajnath Singh Virtually Inaugurates Significant Nechiphu Tunnel In Arunachal

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday officially inaugurated Nechiphu Tunnel on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang road in Arunachal Pradesh virtually.
According to media reports, the Nechiphu Tunnel along with the under-construction Sela Tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity to the strategically vital Tawang region. It will benefit both the armed forces deployed in the area and tourists visiting the pristine Tawang.
Rajnath Singh inaugurated as many as 90 infrastructure projects to the nation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
All of the projects, constructed by the Border Road Organization (BRO) at a total cost of Rs 2941 crore, span across 10 Border States and union territories in the Northern and North-Eastern regions of India.
It is to be mentioned that along with the Nechiphu Tunnel the minister has officially opened 22 roads, 63 bridges, two airfields in West Bengal, and two helipads.
Among the projects, 11 are located in Jammu and Kashmir, 26 in Ladakh, 36 in Arunachal Pradesh, 5 in Mizoram, 3 in Himachal Pradesh, 2 each in Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal, and 1 each in Nagaland, Rajasthan, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.