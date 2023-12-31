Rajnath Singh to Attend 21st Convocation of Tezpur University Today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Assam's Tezpur to attend the 21st Convocation of Tezpur University on Sunday.
Rajnath Singh will attend the convocation as the Chief Guest of the event. Apart from the Defence Minister, the Corps Commander of Gajraj Corps and several civil and military dignitaries will also attend the event.
Taking to platform X, Rajnath Singh said that he would interact with the students of the University during their convocation.
Singh wrote, "Today, 31st December, I will be in Tezpur, Assam. Shall interact with the students of Tezpur University during their Convocation. Looking forward."
The 21st Convocation of Tezpur University will be held today to confer Degrees and Diplomas upon the candidates who have completed their prescribed programmes. A total number of 1,355 students will be conferred upon Degrees and Diplomas during the convocation.
As per the varsity, a total of 785 students would get a postgraduate (PG) degree, 432 students will get an undergraduate (UG) degree (B.Tech /B.Sc/ BA / B.Ed / B.Com), five will get a PG Diploma and 100 researchers would be awarded PhD degrees. Further, 23 students of distance and online learning modes would also be awarded degrees.
Apart from its academic routine, the Tezpur University is involved in training the Indian Army personnel in the Chinese Language. In April this year the University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Headquarter 4 Corps, (HQ 4 Corps signed the MoU on behalf of the Indian Army) to offer army personnel a basic course in Chinese language to develop the four essential language skills, viz. listening, speaking, reading and writing of intermediate level. The University is also mulling to start Department of Defence Studies and in this regard, the University’s Academic Council and Board of Management (highest executive body of the University) has already ratified the decision.