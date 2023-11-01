‘Have Heart-to-Heart Conversation’ Rajnath Singh to Kukis & Meiteis

Amid the attempts of restoration of normalcy in the violence-hit Manipur, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday urged the warring Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur to have a heart-to-heart conversation to end the trust deficit between the two sides.
While addressing an election rally in the poll-bound Mizoram, Singh said that violence is no solution to any problem and that the two communities in Manipur need to talk to each other in order to improve the situation in the troubled state.
Singh said, “The Northeast has been peaceful in the last nine years. However, we have witnessed violence in Manipur and it is painful for us.”
“Violence is no solution to any problem. What we need is heart-to-heart conversation. I appeal to both the communities to sit together and end trust deficit,” he added.
Speaking further on the ethnic clash, he said, “I want to categorically say that the violence did not take place because of any political party. It happened because of certain situations.”
Accusing Congress of trying to exploit the situation in the violence-hit state, Singh said, “When the situation in Manipur was deteriorating, Congress tried its best to do politics over it. There is a need to keep the entire country, including Mizoram and Northeast, away from the negative politics of Congress.”