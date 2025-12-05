Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan Urges Assam Governor to Address Tezpur University Crisis

Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan has written to the Governor of Assam and Chancellor of Tezpur University, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, raising serious concerns over the ongoing unrest and administrative issues at Tezpur University.

Established by an act of Parliament in 1994, Tezpur University is a central university and a key outcome of the Assam Accord. In recent months, the university has been witnessing continuous dharnas and student protests over alleged corruption, financial irregularities, and administrative lapses. From November 29, academic activities on campus have been completely halted indefinitely due to the student agitation.

MP Bhuyan highlighted that the Vice Chancellor has been absent from the campus for nearly two months, raising serious questions about accountability and governance. “The Vice Chancellor cannot escape responsibility simply by remaining away from the university,” Bhuyan noted in his letter. He warned that the university’s reputation is at stake if public perception grows that the highest temple of learning is being neglected.

Bhuyan further urged the state government to exercise caution in the appointment of Vice Chancellors, emphasizing that extraneous considerations should not dictate such crucial decisions. He also expressed concern over suggestions of appointing a Pro Vice Chancellor to mask the failures of the current VC, stressing that the prestige of Tezpur University must be paramount.

The MP concluded his appeal by requesting the Governor to take immediate steps to restore a conducive educational environment at the university and ensure that administrative lapses do not compromise the institution’s integrity.

Also Read: “ST Status Report for Six Communities Is Politically Motivated,” Says Ajit Bhuyan