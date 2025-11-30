“ST Status Report for Six Communities Is Politically Motivated,” Says Ajit Bhuyan

Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan has strongly criticised the Assam government over the recent submission of a report related to granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities, alleging that the move is politically motivated and aimed at destabilising the state ahead of the Assembly elections.

Reacting to the development, Bhuyan said the Chief Minister can be said to have “put on a cap”, implying that the submission of the report has no real legal or constitutional backing. He claimed that the Cabinet does not have any direct legal authority to submit such a report, and only an officially appointed expert committee’s recommendations could have given the issue genuine importance.

Bhuyan further alleged that the government is attempting to divide Assam’s diverse ethnic communities in order to create unrest and polarisation. “The timing of the report’s submission, just before the Assembly elections, clearly shows the political intention behind it,” Bhuyan said.

He also pointed out that several organisations in Upper Assam have already been carrying out protest programmes demanding proper tribal recognition for the six communities. According to Bhuyan, the government’s move is a deliberate attempt to weaken and destroy these agitation programmes.

“What is even more concerning is that after the report was submitted in the Assam Legislative Assembly, there was no serious discussion on it,” he added.

Bhuyan further alleged that the BJP leadership has instructed its district-level units to celebrate the submission of the report as a “victory”, a move which he described as misleading and provocative.

“This report has been submitted only to create an illusion for the people. It is not in accordance with the Constitution,” Bhuyan asserted.

The MP demanded transparency from the government and urged that any decision regarding tribal recognition must be taken through a constitutionally valid, inclusive and non-political process that protects the rights of all indigenous communities of Assam.

