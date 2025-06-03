Sonowal Calls CM from Norway, Discusses Assam Flood Crisis

Union Minister and Member of Parliament from Dibrugarh, Sarbananda Sonowal, who is currently in Norway for an important government engagement, expressed deep concern over the prevailing flood situation in Assam. In response, Sonowal held a telephonic conversation with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday to take stock of the developments back home.

During the conversation, Sonowal inquired in detail about the overall flood scenario and the ongoing relief measures. He discussed the situation particularly in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, which have been affected by both flooding and erosion, and urged the Chief Minister to ensure swift and comprehensive action.

Chief Minister Sarma briefed the Union Minister that both the central and state governments are working proactively to tackle the crisis. He informed that flood mitigation efforts, including rescue and relief operations, are being carried out with urgency, and the state machinery is closely engaged with the affected communities.

The Chief Minister also stated that disaster response forces are continuously deployed on the ground, and a coordinated effort between central and state agencies is underway to mitigate the impact of the floods.

