Rakibul Hussain Felicitated by Congress MLAs, Appeals for Fair Governance in Assam

Criticism of AIUDF and Delimitation Issues

Hussain did not shy away from critiquing All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and its leader Badruddin Ajmal. He expressed the public’s desire to move past Ajmal’s influence in the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency.

"People want to forget the word Badruddin Ajmal. This should not be remembered again. Moreover, there is an AIUDF MLA; if we take him, then our party will be finished," he warned. Hussain also blamed the AIUDF MLA for injustices in Dhubri following the constituency's delimitation, stating that the MLA has faced repercussions as a consequence.