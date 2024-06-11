Rakibul Hussain Felicitated by Congress MLAs, Appeals for Fair Governance in Assam

In a significant event marked by a blend of joy and sadness, newly appointed Member of Parliament from Dhubri Constituency and former MLA from Samaguri Constituency, Congress leader Rakibul Hussain, was felicitated by Congress MLAs in the Central Hall of the Assam Legislative Assembly in the presence of Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary.
During the felicitation program, Hussain delivered a poignant address, emphasizing the need for fair governance and recounting recent political developments.
Call for Rajdharm and Fair Governance
Addressing the Assam Chief Minister directly, Hussain urged the state government to adhere to "Rajdharm" (the duty of governance), advocating for an end to vindictive politics. "Let the government follow Rajdharm now. I appeal to the chief minister not to talk vindictively. Otherwise, I will also have to say a lot unintentionally," Hussain stated.
He underscored the necessity for a recount of votes in Karimganj, highlighting the demand for electoral transparency and justice.
Stance on Samaguri LAC and Party Decisions
Reflecting on his tenure and decisions affecting the Samaguri constituency, Hussain asserted that his verdicts are secondary to the directives from the Delhi high command of the Congress party. "None of my verdicts are applicable in Samaguri; whatever the Delhi high command says will be final," he affirmed, reiterating his commitment to the party's central leadership.
Support for His Son's Political Aspirations
In a personal note, Hussain mentioned his son’s dedication and hard work within the National Students' Union of India (NSUI). "I have a son. He has worked very hard for NSUI. If he gets any results, I will not stop him," he remarked, expressing his support for his son's potential future in politics.
Criticism of AIUDF and Delimitation Issues
Hussain did not shy away from critiquing All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and its leader Badruddin Ajmal. He expressed the public’s desire to move past Ajmal’s influence in the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency.
"People want to forget the word Badruddin Ajmal. This should not be remembered again. Moreover, there is an AIUDF MLA; if we take him, then our party will be finished," he warned. Hussain also blamed the AIUDF MLA for injustices in Dhubri following the constituency's delimitation, stating that the MLA has faced repercussions as a consequence.
Conclusion
Rakibul Hussain's address during the felicitation program encapsulated a mix of celebration and critical reflection. As he steps into his role as MP for Dhubri, his calls for ethical governance and internal party unity set the tone for his upcoming tenure. The Congress leader's remarks underscore his dedication to both his constituency and his party’s overarching goals.