Congress Candidate Rakibul Hussain Optimistic about Support in Dhubri LS Constituency

Hussain highlighted the voters' apparent desire for change, expressing their dissatisfaction with the current administration under Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain made a notable appearance in Bilasipara, emphasizing the significant turnout of voters who have shown enthusiasm in exercising their democratic right.

Hussain highlighted the voters' apparent desire for change, expressing their dissatisfaction with the current administration under Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. According to him, voters are gravitating towards the Congress in hopes of addressing various pressing issues, including land disputes, erosion, and the escalating cost of living.

Confident in his prospects, Hussain asserted his belief in securing victory in the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency. His statements reflect the party's aspirations to address the concerns of the electorate and to secure their trust in the upcoming elections.

